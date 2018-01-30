Varian Medical Systems to buy Australia's Sirtex Medical for about $1.3 bln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sirtex Medical Ltd said on Tuesday it has struck a deal with Varian Medical Systems under which Varian agreed to buy the Australian medical device company in a deal that valued it at about A$1.6 billion ($1.29 billion).

Sirtex added in a statement its board unanimously recommends that its shareholders vote in favour of the offer.

The consideration of A$28 per share represents a 49 percent premium to the Sirtex closing price of A$18.83 per share on Monday. ($1 = 1.2396 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)