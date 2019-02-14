Russia's Sistema could pull out of selling toy retailer-Interfax

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Russian business conglomerate Sistema is not in a hurry to sell its stake in the country’s largest toy retailer Detsky Mir, Interfax reported on Thursday, citing Sistema’s biggest shareholder Vladimir Yevtushenkov.

“We might not even sell,” Interfax quoted Yevtushenkov as saying. “(Detsky Mir) is developing well, growing by 20 percent.”

Sistema owns a 52.1 percent stake in Detsky Mir which it had planned to sell, along with other assets, to cut debt. The toy retailer’s market capitalisation was $1 billion as of end Wednesday.

Sistema had already tried to sell part of the stake in late 2017, but pulled the sale after the asset was frozen due to a dispute with oil major Rosneft. Sistema’s shares extended losses in a weak market after Yevtushenkov’s comments, trading down 2.8 percent by 1013 GMT. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Jan Harvey)