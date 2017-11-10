FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss bourse SIX appoints Dijsselhof as new CEO
November 10, 2017 / 6:25 AM / in an hour

Swiss bourse SIX appoints Dijsselhof as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group said on Friday former Euronext Chief Operating Officer Jos Dijsselhof will take over on Jan. 1 as chief executive from Urs Rueegsegger, who had said in May he would leave SIX in 2018.

SIX also said in a statement its card payments unit will be split out from its core business and developed “as part of a strategic partnership”.

Reuters reported in September SIX had hired JPMorgan to look at options for its card payments business, including a sale worth up to 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.01 billion). ($1 = 0.9937 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
