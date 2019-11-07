Financials
November 7, 2019 / 8:41 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Swiss group SIX proposes Wellauer as chairman

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Swiss financial infrastructure group SIX has proposed industry veteran Thomas Wellauer as chairman to start in mid-March, replacing Romeo Lacher.

The move requires formal approval at an extraordinary general meeting next month, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Wellauer, 64, was chief operating officer at Swiss Re until June 2019. He has also been CEO of Winterthur Insurance, was a member of the executive board at Credit Suisse and was a prime architect of restructuring at chemicals group Clariant.

From 2006 until joining Swiss Re in 2010, Wellauer was head of corporate affairs at drugmaker Novartis. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Edmund Blair)

