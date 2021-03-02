Sixt CEO upbeat as he makes way for sons to take the wheel

MUNICH, March 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of German car rental company Sixt, will hand over to his two sons in June, expecting them to steer the family business in a new direction with services such as car sharing and ride hailing.

Erich Sixt, 77, who took over the company from his father in 1969, will pass the reins to his sons Alexander, 41, and Konstantin, 38, after the annual general meeting on June 16.

“They bring new momentum to the company,” Erich Sixt told reporters on Tuesday. “We are mutating into a mobility group.”

The car rental business has been hit hard by the collapse of air traffic and travel restrictions introduced in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Erich Sixt said he was pleased that the company managed to avoid a loss in 2020 thanks to proceeds from the sale of subsidiary Sixt Leasing and cost cuts including the reduction of its rental car fleet by a quarter to 113,000.

“I would have hated to leave with a huge loss,” he said.

The family, which holds 58.3% of Sixt’s ordinary shares, wants to keep control, Alexander Sixt said, dismissing speculation about a possible takeover.

“This company has been my father’s life’s work and it is the life’s work of me and my brother,” he said.

Manager Magazine reported last September that carmaker Volkswagen plans to take a stake of up to 15% in Sixt.

Erich Sixt will take over as chairman of the supervisory board, replacing TUI boss Fritz Joussen.

Konstantin Sixt will continue to be responsible for sales and Alexander for strategy, purchasing and human resources.

As coronavirus lockdowns are eased around the world, Erich Sixt said demand for rental cars could explode as people look to make the most of their restored freedom.

He said that demand is already approaching normal levels on the U.S. East Coast, where two of its three most important competitors are in financial distress. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner Writing by Emma Thomasson Editing by David Goodman)