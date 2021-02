(Corrects typo in paragraph 1)

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Investment firm Sixth Street Partners has sued asset manager Dyal Capital Partners to block the latter’s deal to go public through a merger with blank-check company, Altimar Acquisition Corp.

Altimar said on Tuesday it would contest the lawsuit. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)