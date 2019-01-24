St. James's Place Q4 assets hit by weaker markets

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - British wealth manager St James’s Place on Thursday posted a fall in assets of 5 billion pounds ($6.53 billion) in the fourth quarter on the back of weaker market returns.

However, it still managed to record net inflows of 2.6 billion pounds as clients continued to seek its face-to-face advice on a range of services from pensions to investments and tax planning.

At the end of December, total assets stood at 95.55 billion pounds, down from 100.59 billion pounds at the end of September, it said in a statement.