Vaccine developer SK Bioscience shares debut at double IPO price

SEOUL, March 18 (Reuters) - Shares of South Korean vaccine developer SK Bioscience Co Ltd debuted at double its IPO price on Thursday, as investors chased South Korea’s biggest IPO in nearly four years.

SK Bioscience shares opened at 130,000 won, compared to an initial public offering (IPO) price of 65,000 won per share earlier this month, at the top of its indicative range. (Reporting by Joyce Lee and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)