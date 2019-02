SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc , the world’s second-biggest memory chipmaker, said on Thursday it has submitted an investment letter of intent to host a semiconductor cluster site in the country.

The company will invest 120 trillion won ($106.66 billion) to build four semiconductor fabs after 2022 in the new cluster at Yongin, 40 kilometers south of Seoul, SK Hynix said.