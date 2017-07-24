FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 24, 2017 / 11:47 PM / 22 days ago

SK Hynix says Q2 operating profit sets record, matching estimates

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Tuesday said second-quarter operating profit rose 574 percent from a year earlier to a new record, matching market expectations, on strong demand for memory chips.

The world's second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said April-June profit was 3.1 trillion won ($2.78 billion). That compared with a 3 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 22 analysts.

Revenue rose 70 percent to 6.7 trillion won. ($1 = 1,113.9200 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing)

