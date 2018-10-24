FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2018 / 11:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Chipmaker SK Hynix posts record Q3 profit

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 25 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc posted record third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, beating expectations thanks to a seasonal sales boost for mobile devices and strong server demand.

The world’s second-biggest memory chipmaker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said July-September profit rose 73 percent year-on-year to 6.5 trillion won ($5.7 billion). That compared with a 6.3 trillion won average forecast drawn from 19 analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

$1 = 1,137.7500 won Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates

