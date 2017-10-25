FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SK Hynix posts record Q3 profit on surging chip prices
October 25, 2017 / 11:39 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

SK Hynix posts record Q3 profit on surging chip prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc on Thursday said third-quarter operating profit leapt 415 percent from a year earlier to a record high, matching market expectations on strong demand for memory chips.

The world’s second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said July-September profit was 3.7 trillion won ($3.28 billion). That compared with a 3.8 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 20 analysts.

Revenue rose 91 percent to 8.1 trillion won. ($1 = 1,126.5900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

