SK Hynix posts record Q3 profit on surging chip prices

SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc on Thursday said third-quarter operating profit leapt 415 percent from a year earlier to a record high, matching market expectations on strong demand for memory chips.

The world’s second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said July-September profit was 3.7 trillion won ($3.28 billion). That compared with a 3.8 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 20 analysts.

Revenue rose 91 percent to 8.1 trillion won. ($1 = 1,126.5900 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)