SK Hynix first-quarter profit beats estimates as server demand offsets smartphone weakness

FILE PHOTO: Employee walks past the logo of SK Hynix at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Hynix (000660.KS), the world’s No.2 memory chip maker, posted a 41% fall in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, but beat analysts’ estimates as server demand due to the coronavirus-driven shift to working from home offset weak smartphone demand.

The chip industry is bracing for a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, as sales of phones that it supplies tumble. However chipmakers hope solid demand from data centers amid the virus-driven shift to working from home would cushion the blow.

SK Hynix said it expected the server chip market to grow in the mid- and longer-term because of a rise in “contactless” IT services, but said a prolonged outbreak could increase demand volatility and disrupt production activities.

South Korea’s SK Hynix, which counts Apple Inc (AAPL.O) and Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL] among its customers, reported an operating profit of 800 billion won ($649 million) in the January to March period, compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 474 billion won and an operating profit of 1.4 trillion won a year earlier.

First-quarter revenue rose 6% to 7.2 trillion won.

($1 = 1,232.3300 won)