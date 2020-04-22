SK Hynix posts smaller-than-expected profit fall on strong server demand

SEOUL, April 23 (Reuters) - SK Hynix, the world’s No.2 memory chip maker, posted a 41% fall in quarterly operating profit on Thursday, but beat analysts’ estimates as the virus-driven shift to working from home offset weak smartphone demand.

South Korea’s SK Hynix, which counts Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies among its customers, reported an operating profit of 800 billion won ($649 million) in the January to March period, compared with a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 474 billion won.

First-quarter revenue rose 6% to 7.2 trillion won. ($1 = 1,232.3300 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)