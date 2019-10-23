Industrials
October 23, 2019 / 11:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SK Hynix Q3 profit tumbles on further decline in prices of smartphone chips

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc posted its smallest quarterly profit in three years with a fall of 93% in July-September on the year, as the prices of memory chips for smartphones declined further.

The world’s second-largest memory chip maker after Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said third-quarter operating profit was 473 billion won ($404.68 million), above a 418 billion Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate. ($1=1,168.8300 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below