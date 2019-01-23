Industrials
January 23, 2019 / 10:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

SK Hynix Q4 profit falls 1 pct on weak chip prices

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc on Thursday said fourth-quarter operating profit fell 1 percent from a year earlier, marking the first profit decline in two years due to lower chip prices.

The world’s second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics said October-December profit was 4.4 trillion won ($3.91 billion). That compared with a 5.1 trillion won average forecast drawn from 26 analysts, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 1,125.5500 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; editing by Stephen Coates and G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below