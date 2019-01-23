SK Hynix Q4 profit falls 1 pct on weak chip prices

SEOUL, Jan 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc on Thursday said fourth-quarter operating profit fell 1 percent from a year earlier, marking the first profit decline in two years due to lower chip prices.

The world’s second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics said October-December profit was 4.4 trillion won ($3.91 billion). That compared with a 5.1 trillion won average forecast drawn from 26 analysts, according to Refinitiv data. ($1 = 1,125.5500 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; editing by Stephen Coates and G Crosse)