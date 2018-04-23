FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 11:36 PM / in 3 hours

SK Hynix says Q1 profit rose 77 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc on Tuesday said first-quarter operating profit rose 77 percent from a year earlier, in line with market expectations on firm demand for memory chips.

The world’s second-biggest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said January-March profit was 4.4 trillion won ($4.1 billion).

That compared with a 4.3 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 20 analysts. SmartEstimates give greater weight to recent estimates by the more consistently accurate analysts.

Revenue rose 38.6 percent to 8.7 trillion won. ($1 = 1,080.2500 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)

