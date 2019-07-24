Industrials
July 24, 2019

SK Hynix says Q2 profit slides 89% on year, chip prices tumble

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years on Thursday as slumping memory prices drove an 89% drop in second-quarter operating profit.

The world’s second-largest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics said April-June profit was 638 billion won ($541.9 million), missing a 828 billion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

SmartEstimates give more weight to recent estimates by analysts who are more consistently accurate. ($1 = 1,177.4300 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

