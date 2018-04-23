UPDATE 1-SK Hynix's Q1 profit jumps, mobile chip growth seen slowing

* Q1 profit $4 bln vs $4 bln analysts’ estimate

* Strong demand, prices for some memory chips offset others

* Says mobile chips growth to slow as smartphone market matures (Adds company outlook, statement, details)

By Joyce Lee

SEOUL, April 24 (Reuters) - South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc reported a 77 percent jump in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, just short of last quarter’s record, as strong demand for powerful server processors helped offset weakness in smartphones.

The world’s second-largest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said it expected continued growth in server demand from global internet data centres, while growth should slow in mobile chips as the smartphone market matured.

First-quarter operating profit was 4.4 trillion won ($4 billion), down from 4.47 trillion won in the fourth quarter of last year, it said in a filing. The result was in line with a 4.3 trillion won Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate from a survey of 20 analysts.

DRAM chip prices have risen as servers and other devices demand more firepower to process large amounts of streaming data, while NAND chip prices have fallen due to off-season lack of demand.

But SK Hynix said its DRAM shipments had fallen from the previous quarter due to “weak mobile demand” and fewer production days, even though server demand remained robust.

“For NAND Flash, the bit shipments declined by 10 percent mainly due to weak sales in the mobile sector,” it added.

The South Korean firm said DRAM chip shipments fell 5 percent during the first quarter from the previous period while the average price rose 9 percent. NAND chip shipments fell 10 percent while the average price fell 1 percent.

SK Hynix said revenue for the first quarter rose 38.6 percent from a year earlier to 8.7 trillion won.

With the recent chip boom winding down, DRAM chip prices are expected to flatten starting around the fourth quarter of this year, according to research provider TrendForce.

Industry data showed worldwide smartphone shipment volumes shrank for the first time last year, with high-end brands coming under increasing competition from the likes of low-cost Chinese vendor Xiaomi. (IPO-XMGP.HK)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, revised its full-year revenue target last week to the low end of its earlier forecast.

TSMC said it expected growth this year of 5 percent for the global semiconductor industry, weaker than an earlier forecast of 5-7 percent.