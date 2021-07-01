SK Innovation to raise annual battery capacity to 200 GWh by 2025

SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd said on Thursday it aims to ramp up its annual battery production capacity to 200 gigawatt-hours (GWh) in 2025, up 60% from its previously announced 125 GWh of batteries.

SK Innovation, with battery production sites in the United States, Hungary, China and South Korea, currently has an annual capacity of about 40 GWh of batteries.