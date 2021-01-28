UPDATE 1-SK Innovation to invest $1.2 bln in its Hungary battery unit for new battery plant

(Adds details)

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation Co Ltd , which owns the country’s top refiner SK Energy, said on Friday it will invest 1.3 trillion won ($1.17 billion) at its battery unit in Hungary for a new battery plant in Europe.

The investment comes as global automakers’ shift to electric vehicles (EV) to comply with environmental regulations, leading to increasing demand for EV batteries.

The South Korean battery maker supplies electric car batteries to Volkswagen, Ford Motor Co and Hyundai Motor Co among others.

SK Innovation, which has battery production sites in the United States, Hungary, China and South Korea, currently has an annual capacity of about 40 gigawatt-hours of batteries. ($1 = 1,112.2500 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang; editing by Richard Pullin)