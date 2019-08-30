S.Korea's SK Innovation to file patent infringement lawsuit against LG Chem in U.S.

SEOUL, Aug 30 (Reuters) - South Korean battery maker SK Innovation Co Ltd on Friday said it plans to sue compatriot LG Chem Ltd and its U.S. subsidiary in the United States over alleged patent infringement related to electric vehicle (EV) batteries.

SK Innovation said in a statement it also planned to file a separate lawsuit against LG Electronics Inc in the United States, claiming LG Electronics produced EV battery modules and packs with the unauthorised use of SK Innovation’s patents.

SK Innovation stepped up its legal battle against bigger rival LG Chem after the latter sued SK Innovation in the United States for alleged theft of trade secrets by hiring its former employees.