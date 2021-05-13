UPDATE 1-S.Korea's SK Innovation says refining margins to gradually improve in Q2

(Adds details)

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd, the owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy, said on Thursday refining margins were likely to gradually improve in the second quarter due to recovering demand as the impact of COVID-19 eases.

The company posted an operating profit of 503 billion won ($444.88 million) in the January-March quarter, compared with an operating loss of 1.8 trillion won in the same period a year earlier.

SK Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated at 63% of capacity on average in the first quarter, down from 89% during the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 1,130.6400 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)