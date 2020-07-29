UPDATE 2-S.Korea's SK Innovation sees better oil refining margins in H2 as economy recovers

* Q2 operating loss 440 bln won vs 494 bln won profit year-ago

* To temporarily shut No.3 CDU in H2 for scheduled maintenance (Adds maintenance schedule)

By Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee

SEOUL, July 29 (Reuters) - SK Innovation Co Ltd, owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy, said on Wednesday that refining margins are expected to improve in the second half of this year due to demand driven by a gradual global economic recovery.

Its brighter outlook comes on the heels of similar comments by peer S-Oil Corp, which said it expects refining margins to improve in the third quarter, aided by the easing of virus-related curbs. Saudi Aramco is the main shareholder of S-Oil.

For the second quarter, however, SK Innovation reported an operating loss of 440 billion won ($367 million), hit by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the economy and demand. A year earlier it posted an operating profit of 494 billion won.

Innovation, which has a total refining capacity of 1.115 million barrels per day (bpd) at plants in Ulsan and Incheon, said it operated the facilities at 77% of capacity on average in the April-June period, down from 88% a year earlier.

Kim Jang-woo, the head of SK Innovation’s Finance 3 Office, said in a call with analysts the company plans to temporarily shut down No.3 CDU in the second half of the year.

The company did not provide details on duration of scheduled maintenance and its impact.

The lower run rates in the second quarter came as SK Energy shut down its 260,000 bpd No.5 crude distillation unit for scheduled maintenance until June 22, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Shares of SK Innovation were down 0.8% by 0220 GMT, while the broader market KOSPI was up 0.5%. ($1 = 1,197.4600 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Himani Sarkar)