SEOUL, April 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Innovation said on Monday it plans to sell about 1.25 trillion won ($1.19 billion) worth of its shares in subsidiary SK Lubricants as part of the latter’s planned initial public offering (IPO).

SK Innovation plans to sell about 10.2 million shares in SK Lubricants in the planned IPO, the owner of South Korea’s top refiner SK Energy said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 1,053.5300 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)