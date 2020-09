Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, one of the highest-grossing and most profitable law firms in the United States, confirmed Thursday that it is laying off roughly 4% of its U.S.-based professional staff.

“We can confirm that we have laid off just under 4% of professional staff across our U.S. offices,” the firm said in a statement. It did not offer a reason for the cuts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QTY7pE