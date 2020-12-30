Skadden, Morgan Lewis and Davis Polk advise on $975 mln Perella Weinberg SPAC deal

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is advising boutique investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners on its plan to go public through a $975 million merger with banking entrepreneur Betsy Cohen’s special purpose acquisition company FinTech Acquisition Corp IV.

FinTech IV is represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. The company’s private placement agents Goldman Sachs & Co. and J.P. Morgan Securities turned to Davis Polk & Wardwell. Perella Weinberg announced the deal on Wednesday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34T50P5