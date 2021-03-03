Skadden, Paul Weiss are dealt into $6.25 bln Las Vegas Sands sale to Apollo

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to strain travel, law firm dealmakers are taking advantage of the latest ownership shakeup in the hospitality industry.

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom has been tapped by Las Vegas Sands Corp to advise on its $6.25 billion retail property sale to Apollo Global Management. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is advising the private equity firm on the deal, announced Wednesday.

