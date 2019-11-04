IN BRIEF: Skadden, Ropes & Gray and Latham advise on Stryker $4 bln Wright buyout

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised medical device maker Stryker Corp on its approximately $4 billion buyout of smaller rival Wright Medical Group, a deal announced by the companies on Monday.

Skadden spokeswoman Colleen Strasser said that the firm’s mergers and acquisitions partner Richard Witzel advised Stryker on the acquisition, which will catapult the Kalamazoo, Michigan-based company to become one of the market leaders in implants for the treatment of bone fractures as well as joint replacements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oLzWix