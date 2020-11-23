Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Skadden joins SCOTUS scrum with new group led by Jones Day's Shay Dvoretzky

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom is the latest Big Law firm to make a belated debut on the appellate and U.S. Supreme Court practice scene, using a splashy Washington, D.C., hire to launch a formal group.

The firm announced Monday that it has tapped Jones Day partner Shay Dvoretzky, a longtime appellate litigator and former clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia, to lead its newly launched practice.

