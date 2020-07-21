Skadden builds out CFIUS group with another U.S. trade team hire

Brooks Allen, a former assistant general counsel in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, is joining Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, the firm announced Tuesday.

Allen’s addition as counsel in Washington, D.C. comes just weeks after the firm said that deputy U.S. trade representative Jeffrey Gerrish will be rejoining the firm, also in its Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and national security practice, amid an evolving international trade landscape.

