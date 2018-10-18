FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
October 18, 2018 / 7:53 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Skanska books charges in U.S. totaling $143.8 mln

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska said on Thursday it booked charges of 1.3 billion crowns ($143.81 million) in the third quarter relating to construction projects in the United States and its exit from the power sector in the country.

Operating income in the third quarter is expected to be about 500 million crowns, Skanska added.

Skanska’s new strategy in the U.S. will include divesting operations in the power sector and ending its bidding for mega design-build public-private-partnership projects and engineering, procurement and construction projects, it added.

Skanska reported an unexpected drop in its second-quarter profit due to project writedowns at its struggling U.S. construction business. ($1 = 9.0395 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.