FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a month
Skanska Q2 profit to be hit by project write-downs
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
Reuters Focus
Offshore drilling mergers raise hopes for sector recovery
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 14, 2017 / 6:17 AM / in a month

Skanska Q2 profit to be hit by project write-downs

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish construction group Skanska said on Friday it was writing down the value of projects in the United States and Britain, resulting in a fall in second-quarter operating earnings.

Skanska said it was booking project writedowns of 420 million Swedish crowns ($50.3 million) in its U.S. civil operations business while making an additional writedown of 360 million related to projects in its British operations.

After the writedowns, operating income at the builder was expected to be about 1.5 billion crowns in the second quarter versus a year-ago 1.7 billion.

$1 = 8.3564 Swedish crowns Reporting by Niklas Pollard

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.