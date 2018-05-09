Skanska Q1 operating profit falls more than expected

STOCKHOLM, May 9 (Reuters) - Swedish construction firm Skanska posted on Wednesday a bigger-than-expected 65 percent dive in first-quarter operating profit and said it had identified additional project delays in Poland.

Operating profit at the Nordic region’s biggest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, shrank to 652 million crowns ($73.8 million) from a year-ago 1.85 billion, against a forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for a 51 percent fall.

Order intake at the Construction division, which books the bulk of sales, fell more than expected to 32.9 billion crowns from 38.2 billion, against a forecast 33.3 billion.