November 8, 2018 / 6:49 AM / Updated an hour ago

Builder Skanska's order intake falls in Q3

STOCKHOLM, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska reported on Thursday a decline in third-quarter order intake and confirmed a fall in operating earnings that matched a profit warning issued last month.

Order intake at the Construction division, which books the bulk of group sales, was 30.6 billion Swedish crowns ($3.40 billion) against a year-earlier 34.1 billion.

Skanska on Oct. 19 revealed a new writedown in its troubled U.S. operations which hit third-quarter earnings, sending its shares down.

Skanska, whose single-biggest market is the United States where it is one of the major players, has made several writedowns in the past few years in the country and in Poland.

$1 = 9.0075 Swedish crowns Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard

