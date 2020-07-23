Builder Skanska's Q2 profit tumbles on pandemic uncertainty

STOCKHOLM, July 23 (Reuters) - Skanska posted on Thursday a steep fall in quarterly profit and said its project development businesses suffered from uncertainty due to the pandemic while its construction division was relatively resilient in many markets.

Operating profit at the Nordic region’s largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 845 billion Swedish crowns ($95.4 billion) against a year-ago 2.74 billion. ($1 = 8.8621 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)