Builder Skanska's Q3 profit falls less than expected

STOCKHOLM, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Skanska reported on Wednesday a smaller fall than expected in third-quarter profit and said it recovered partially from the initial impacts of the pandemic, but still lowered its outlook for the U.S. non-residential building market.

Operating profit at the Nordic region’s largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 1.53 billion Swedish crowns ($174.3 million) against a year-ago 2.15 billion. Analysts had on average forecast a profit of 1.09 billion crowns, according to a Refinitiv poll. ($1 = 8.7779 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)