Skanska Q3 profit rise beats forecast

STOCKHOLM, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Swedish construction company Skanska reported on Thursday a bigger increase than expected in third-quarter operating profit and said underlying profit at its Construction division had improved.

Operating profit at the Nordic region’s largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 2.15 billion crowns ($223 million) against a year-ago 507 million and a mean forecast in a Refinitiv poll of analysts of 1.78 billion.

Order bookings at the Construction division increased to 34.9 billion crowns from a year-ago 30.6 billion. ($1 = 9.6360 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)