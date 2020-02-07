Skanska Q4 operating profit grows less than expected

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swedish construction group Skanska reported on Friday a smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter operating profit and said underlying profit at its Construction division was improving.

Operating profit at the Nordic region’s largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 2.45 billion crowns ($254.3 million) against a year-earlier 2.38 billion and a 2.74 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv survey.

Order intake at the Construction division, which books the bulk of group revenue, edged down to 49.0 billion crowns from a year-ago 49.1 billion.

Skanska proposed a dividend of 6.25 crowns per share for 2018, up from 6.00 crowns the year before.