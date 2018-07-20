UPDATE 1-Builder Skanska Q2 profit hit by new U.S. project writedowns

* Q2 EBIT 1.3 bln SEK vs consensus 1.5 bln

* US civil construction project writedown of 520 mln SEK

* Construction unit restructuring to boost profitability (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, July 20 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska reported on Friday an unexpected drop in second-quarter operating profit due to new project writedowns at its struggling U.S. construction business.

Operating profit at the Nordic region’s biggest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, fell for the third straight quarter, by 11 percent to 1.29 billion crowns ($145.1 million).

The mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts had been for a 5 percent rise.

It said its Construction division, which books the bulk of group sales and which has made large writedowns in the United States and Poland in recent quarters, booked additional writedowns at its U.S. business of around 520 million crowns for cost overruns in a civil project due partly to delays.

“The strategic initiatives to restore profitability levels in our Construction stream have begun stabilizing our operations in Poland but we experienced additional setbacks in the US operations, where second quarter results were far from satisfactory,” CEO Anders Danielsson said in a statement.

Company veteran Danielsson took on the job as CEO in January, kicking off with a shake-up of the management team and the launch of a restructuring programme to boost profitability in several markets, mainly in Poland.

The Construction division achieved an operating margin of 1.4 percent in the quarter, against 0.3 percent a year ago and a negative margin in the first quarter. Order intake at the unit fell to 39.1 billion crowns from 46.3 billion.

At Skanska’s higher-margin property development business, which has been increasing its contribution to group profit to account for more than half, operating profits at the residential and commercial development segments shrank in the quarter.