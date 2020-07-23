UPDATE 1-Builder Skanska's profit tumbles as pandemic disrupts business

* Pandemic shut or slowed down projects

* Uncertainty hits property divestments

* Q2 op profit SEK 845 mln vs year-ago 2.74 bln

* Order intake supported by UK high-speed rail contract (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, July 23 (Reuters) - Swedish construction group Skanska posted on Thursday a steep fall in quarterly profit as the pandemic disrupted its businesses and said the market environment remained uncertain.

Operating profit at the Nordic region’s largest builder - and one of the biggest in the United States - fell to 845 million Swedish crowns ($95.5 million) from a year-ago 2.74 billion as sales fell 12% from the same quarter last year.

Skanska cut its market outlook in April and warned that a shutdown of some projects, mainly in the United States and Britain due to government restrictions, and a slowdown elsewhere, would squeeze volumes and earnings for some time.

“It is still difficult to know how long this pandemic will last and exactly what the future will look like,” Chief Executive Anders Danielsson said on Thursday.

Skanska said sales at its construction division fell, especially in Britain, the United States and central Europe, but had been relatively resilient in Sweden and Norway. However, order intake at the division, which books the bulk of group sales, edged up to 36.9 billion crowns from 34.6 billion.

“In the second quarter, order bookings were lower than in the comparable period for all geographical clusters except Europe, which includes the SEK 13.9 billion order booking of the high speed rail in UK,” the company said.

It said activity at its project development businesses had also suffered, with uncertainty hitting both property divestments and leasing. Skanska’s commercial and residential property development operations have grown rapidly in recent years to account for more than half of profit. ($1 = 8.8479 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Niklas Pollard)