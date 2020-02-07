UPDATE 1-Sweden's Skanska lands lower than forecast Q4 operating profit growth

* Construction business recovering

* Shares have climbed 42% over the past 12 months

* Impairment charges in Britain, Norway weighed on Q4 (Adds detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Swedish construction group Skanska reported a smaller-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter operating profit on Friday, despite a further recovery in profitability at its restructured construction division.

Operating profit at the Nordic region’s largest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, was 2.45 billion crowns ($254 million) against a year-earlier 2.38 billion and a 2.74 billion mean forecast in a Refinitiv survey.

Goodwill impairment charges totalling 467 million crowns related to Skanska’s British construction business and Norwegian residential development operation weighed on profit.

The operating margin at the construction division, which books the bulk of group revenues and which saw costs spiral unexpectedly in some large U.S. contracts in recent years, rose to 2.6% from 2.0%.

Order intake at the division, which has adopted a strategy to bid only for higher-margin contracts, edged down to 49.0 billion crowns from 49.1 billion.

“As we complete and replace the challenging projects, the profitability has the potential to further improve. More selective bidding has impacted our order bookings in some business units but our major operations in Sweden and USA are showing strong bookings,” Chief Executive Daniel Andersson said.

“As the overall construction market activity is high, being selective in our markets makes it possible to refill the backlog with projects having the right balance between risk and return.”

Skanska, whose shares are up 42% over the past year to Thursday’s close, proposed a dividend of 6.25 crowns per share for 2018, up from 6.00 crowns the year before. ($1 = 9.6334 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom and Alexander Smith)