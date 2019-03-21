UPDATE 1-Skanska to miss construction margin target this year and next

* Margin target level last achieved in 2014

* Restructuring Construction to restore profitability

* Plans to further expand project development businesses

* Group hosts capital markets day in Stockholm on Thursday

* Shares down 2 pct (Adds detail, background)

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, March 21 (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska has warned it does not expect to reach its target for an operating margin of at least 3.5 percent in its construction business this year or next, sending its shares down some 2 percent in early trade.

The Nordic region’s biggest builder, and one of the biggest in the United States, is restructuring its construction division due to weak profitability and project writedowns, mainly in Poland and the United States.

It has also tweaked the division’s strategy towards only bidding on contracts with relatively low risk, resulting in slower order intake.

“Based on expected performance in current order backlog, Skanska will unlikely be able to reach the operating margin target in construction for 2019 and 2020,” Skanska said in a statement ahead of investor presentations later on Thursday.

The division, which accounts for the bulk of group sales, last achieved the target in 2014. In 2018, it was 0.7 percent.

In the fourth quarter the margin was 2.0 percent and Chief Executive Magnus Danielsson said last month the division was starting to see the impact of restructuring measures launched a year earlier.

Skanska’s shares were down 2 percent by 0821 GMT, having risen on Wednesday to their highest in five months.

Analysts’ expectations according to Refinitiv estimates showed the unit reaching a margin of 2.8 percent in 2020.

Skanska last month flagged a dividend cut to maintain a solid financial position as it plans to further expand its residential and commercial property development operations.

Its project development has grown rapidly in recent years to account for more than three quarters of profit, with expansion funded formerly by working capital growth at the construction division. Skanska also on Thursday launched a new financial strength target for adjusted net debt of not less than 9 million Swedish crowns ($983,950), dropping earlier wording that net operating financial assets/liabilities can be negative. ($1 = 9.1468 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Anna Ringstrom Editing by Johannes Hellstrom and David Holmes)