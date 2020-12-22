Builder Skanska sells $669 million majority stake in U.S project

FILE PHOTO: Swedish builder Skanska sign is seen at the building site on Brompton Road in London, Britain November 7, 2018. Picture taken November 7, 2018. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish builder Skanska is selling a 95% stake in office property 2+U in Seattle, Washington, to South Korea’s Hana Alternative Asset Management and Hana Financial Group for about $669 million.

Skanska, the Nordic region’s largest builder and one of the biggest in the United States, said the transaction for the 65,000 sq metre office tower in Seattle’s central business district would be recorded in the fourth quarter by Skanska USA Commercial Development.