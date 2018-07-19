FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 6:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sweden's SKF Q2 profit beats forecast, sees higher demand in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, July 19 (Reuters) - Sweden’s SKF, the world’s biggest maker of industrial bearings, reported a bigger than expected rise in quarterly operating earnings on Thursday and forecast higher year-on-year demand for the third quarter.

The Gothenburg-based company said second-quarter operating profit rose to 2.93 billion Swedish crowns ($330.67 million) from a year-ago 2.32 billion, beating a mean forecast of 2.76 billion in a poll of analysts.

The rival of Germany’s Schaeffler reported organic sales growth of 9.0 percent in the quarter, higher than the 7.3 percent seen by analysts. ($1 = 8.8607 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

