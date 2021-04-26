SKIET set to price IPO at top of range to raise $2 bln -sources

SEOUL, April 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s battery material maker SK IE Technology (SKIET) plans to price its initial public offering (IPO) at the top end of its indicative range to raise more than 2.2 trillion won ($1.98 billion), two people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

SKIET’s shares priced at 105,000 won compared with a range of 78,000-105,000 won per share it announced in a regulatory filing last month. ($1 = 1,112.8200 won) (Reporting by Heekyong Yang in Seoul and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)