Pay-TV group Sky launches advertising review

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - European pay-TV group Sky has launched a review of how it places and plans advertising, its first review in 13 years that could shake up which agencies it employs.

Sky, one of the biggest ad spenders in the industry, currently works with several companies, including agencies within the WPP group.

“Sky’s business, the media landscape and the media buying market have evolved considerably since our last review,” Sky said. “As one of Europe’s largest advertisers we feel it is simply good business practice to review our communications planning and media buying relationships.” (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Greg Mahlich)