March 23 (Reuters) - SkyCity Entertainment Group said on Monday it will shut its casino in Adelaide in line with Australian government directives to control the spread of the coronavirus, and was assessing what this will mean for its 1,000 employees there.

The casino operator also withdrew its full-year earnings forecast and said it was preparing for the likely closure of its properties in New Zealand. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)