Company News
August 19, 2020 / 10:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

NZ casino operator SkyCity sees annual profit at top end of view

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - SkyCity Entertainment Group Ltd on Thursday forecast annual normalised earnings at the top end of its forecast range and said it would book an impairment charge of NZ$161 million ($105.5 million) in fiscal 2020 related to its Adelaide casino.

The Auckland-based casino operator said it now expects full-year normalised net profit after tax between NZ$65 million and NZ$67 million, compared with its earlier forecast of NZ$52 million to NZ$67 million.

$1 = 1.5260 New Zealand dollars Reporting by A K Pranav in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

