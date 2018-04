May 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group on Tuesday reported a 4.6 percent rise in year-to-date revenue, and said it expects about 3 percent growth in full-year core earnings.

The company’s Auckland business performed well in the third quarter but was impacted by a weak performance in table games during April, SkyCity said in a trading update. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)